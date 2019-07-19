Meghan McCain Reveals She Suffered Miscarriage: ''I Loved My Baby, and I Always Will''

In an op-ed published by The New York Times on Friday, Meghan McCain revealed she suffered a miscarriage only a "few weeks ago."

The View co-host wrote candidly about what's transpired, calling it a "horrendous experience" she "would not wish upon anyone."

"I knew I was pregnant before I formally knew I was pregnant," McCain, 34, described while recalling a photo shoot she took part in for a separate New York Times Magazine story. "My body told me in all the ways women are familiar with. It told me in the same ways that I was miscarrying. The confirmation from my doctor came the day of that photo shoot, at the worst possible time."

As a result, McCain was absent from the set of The View for a few days, prompting what she described a flurry of "gossip" speculating about the reasons why.

"This was not supposed to be public knowledge. I have had my share of public grief and public joy. I wish this grief—the grief of a little life begun and then lost—could remain private," she wrote.