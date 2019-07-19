The Walking Dead Comic-Con Panel Confirms Danai Gurira's Exit and Premieres New Trailer

AMC
by Lauren Piester | Fri., Jul. 19, 2019 2:11 PM
AMC
Michonne is about to officially say goodbye.
The Walking Dead just hit San Diego Comic-Con and Danai Gurira confirmed that season 10 will be her last, as rumored earlier this year.
"I can confirm this will be my final season as Michonne on the show," she said on the Friday afternoon panel.
We also finally have a premiere date for season 10, which is coming on August 6th on AMC, with a special airing on August 11th.
While quite a few cast members have made their exit over the past couple seasons, most notably including Andrew Lincoln and Lauren Cohan, there were a couple of newbies to announce as additions to the cast: Thora Birch and Kevin Carroll will be joining the series in season 10.
Birch will play a Whisperer named Gamma who is "fiercely protective" of lead Whisperer and new big bad Alpha (Samantha Morton). Carroll will play Virgil, a guy who is "desperately trying to get home to his family," according to EP Gale Ann Hurd.
Finally, at the end of the panel, a new action-packed trailer made its debut. You can watch it below!
The Walking Dead will return Sunday, October 6 on AMC.
For more coverage of The Walking Dead universe at SDCC check out Syfy Wire.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?