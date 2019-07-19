Surprise! Veronica Mars Season 4 Is Out a Week Early On Hulu

First of all, in case you've forgotten exactly what happened at the end of the original series and then in the 2014 Kickstarter-funded movie and then in two follow-up books, we've got you covered: Veronica Mars Returns: Get the Backstory Before the Snarky Sleuth's Hulu Comeback.

To quickly sum it up, Veronica left Piz (Chris Lowell), got together with Logan (Jason Dohring), Logan had joined the Navy, Veronica moved back to Neptune to become a PI with her dad, Logan came back from the Navy, and Veronica got a dog.

Now, Veronica is still with Logan, who is also still in the Navy, and she's trying to figure out exactly what she wants in life.

"She is a woman figuring out what she wants out of the rest of her life, which are very different decisions than the ones you make when you're 16. She sees the world differently. She's a little more bitter now than when she was on the series," Bell told Vanity Fair.