All the Lyrics You Need to Know From Beyoncé's The Lion King: The Gift Album

16. "Come Home" (Nala interlude) - Beyoncé: Her character makes a plea to Simba.

17. "Keys to the Kingdom" - Tiwa Savage & Mr. Eazi: Sample lyrics inspired by Simba's plight: "Here some things you have to know / It go hard from have to grow / When you feel you've had enough / You gotta breathe / Just remember who you are / You forget, look to the stars / Even the strong, yeah, the weak / But you're the key, you're the key."

18. "Follow Me" (Rafiki interlude) - John Kani: A lost Simba seeks answers. "The question is who are you?" he is asked.

19. "Already" - Beyoncé, Shatta Wale and Major Lazer: Everyone should be able to rule over their own life. Sample lyrics: "Be your own king / Make nobody come rule your world / Long live the king, you a king, you know it / Top everything, everything, you know it / Show them the way, you know it You know it, you know it."

20. "Remember" (Mufasa interlude) - James Earl Jones: The spirit of Mufasa tells Simba the classic line, "Remember who you are."

21. "Otherside" - Beyoncé: The spiritual song contains the Yoruba lyrics, "Sokale sokale / Solake wa / Wa o wa o / Wa wonu okan mi lo Oluwa," which means, "Come down, come down / Come down here / Come here / Come enter my heart O Lord," according to Genius.

22. "War" (Nala interlude) - Beyoncé: Nala leads the pack to stand up against Scar, saying, "If you wanna get him, you have to get through us."

23. "My Power" - Tierra Whack, Beyoncé and Moonchild Sanelly featuring Nija: The song also contains the lyrics; "Woza / Vumani Bo (Siyavuma!) / Selingenile ikumkani / Ningangabazi amandla am," which means, "Come, "The King has entered/arrived" and "Don't doubt my power." It also incorporates a chant used by traditional healers in South Africa that calls the African ancestors to "agree" or "affirm," according to Genius.

24. "Surrender" (Simba and Scar interlude) - Donald Glover and Chiwetel Ejiofor: Simba asks, "Give me one good reason why I shouldn't rip you apart" and Scar replies, "I can give you more than one."

25. "Scar" - 070 Shake and Jessie Reyez: Sample lyrics of this empowering track include, "In the jungle, ain't no bible / Showtime, showtime, no recital / Show no fear, boy, where's your spinal? / Where's your backbone? Where's your pyro? / I had to be everything you couldn't be for my survival."

26. "I'm Home" (Mufasa, Sarabi and Simba interlude) - James Earl Jones, Alfre Woodard and Donald Glover: Mufasa repeats his line, "The king's time as ruler rises and falls like the Sun. One day, Simba, the Sun will set on my time here and will rise with you as the new king" as Simba returns to his family in the Pride Lands.

27. "Spirit" - Beyoncé: The song includes the Swahili chant, Uishi kwa muda mrefu mfalme, which means "long live the king." The singer also references an iconic Lion King scene in singing, "Sayin' rise up / To the light in the sky, yeah / Let the light lift your heart up," and some of the words of God in the Old Testament of the Bible: "So go into that far off land / And be one with the Great I Am, I Am / A boy becomes a man."