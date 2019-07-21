See Kim & Kourtney Kardashian Get in a Major Fight Over North & Penelope's Birthday Party

Expecting Kourtney Kardashian to serve processed food at a family event is a much bigger ask than we realized.

"Call the police," Kim Kardashian jokes in this seriously funny (and as far as plans for North West and Penelope Disick's joint b-day bash is concerned, legitimately serious) first look clip from Keeping Up With the Kardashians' 17th season, set to premiere this fall. Eyeing a glass jar brimming with sweets on Kourtney's ottoman, Kim exclaims, "There's candy in here!"

Those familiar with the Poosh founder's lifestyle site know Penelope's mom is kind of an expert on all things health-related and is committed to practicing what she preaches. In the clip, Kourt proudly informs Kim and Khloe Kardashian that the barrel of treats came from Kris Jenner and is currently her "only hidden stash of candy."

"Oh my god," sighs Khloe.

But what starts out as a semi-playful exchange between the sisters becomes less jovial by the minute, as Kim and Kourtney hurdle towards a full-blown argument about their daughters' upcoming Candyland-themed birthday party.