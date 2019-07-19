Kelly Ripa Has the Best Response After Fan Asks Her to Leave Mark Consuelos for Jake Gyllenhaal

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Jul. 19, 2019 8:07 AM
Move over, Mark Consuelos!
Kelly Ripa read a letter from a fan asking her to divorce her hubby and marry Jake Gyllenhall on Friday's episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan.
"Now, I am not discounting this letter at all," she quipped. "I just want to put that out there."
The TV star then explained how the sender thought a relationship with the Oscar nominee "may be better" for her children.
"So, what do you say Jake?" she jokingly said to the actor, who just so happened to be a guest on the show.
"It feels like a lot of pressure for a moment like this, but I'm open to it," he teased back.
So, what led the viewer to write such a letter? Apparently, there was something about Gyllenhaal's February interview on The Tonight Show that made the fan think the two would be a match. While Ripa didn't know what it was, she joked she had already secured her spouse's blessing.
"We have time to figure it out. I ran it by Mark. He thinks you are a hell of a guy, and he thinks that you would make a great stepfather to our kids," she quipped, later joking that "dreams do come true."
Even after Ryan Seacrest pointed out the Spider-Man: Far From Home star travels a lot, Ripa teased this would be "perfect for us."
"We love an airport gift," she said.
Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images, David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images, Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
To be fair, Ripa has fangirled over the Brokeback Mountain star before and even called him "perfect" during his 2015 guest appearance. But make no mistake: Ripa and Consuelos are happily married and have been for almost a quarter of a century. In fact, Ripa has tried to set Gyllenhaal up with other people, but it looks like the dates didn't work out.
Sorry, Jake!
