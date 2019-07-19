Lady in Red: See Inside Priyanka Chopra's Glamorous 37th Birthday Party

The birthday girl was dressed to impress.

In honor of her 37th birthday, Priyanka Chopra was ready for a night on the town on Thursday. The star stepped out with her famous husband, Nick Jonas, and friends in Miami, where quite the celebration was in store for the actress.

But, what's a birthday party without an unforgettable outfit? For her big night, Chopra shimmered in a red sequin wrap mini dress by 16ARLINGTON with long sleeves and a keyhole neckline, paired with metallic open-toed heels. The star playfully accessorized with a glamorous crystal lipstick-shaped clutch by Judith Leiber and topped the look off with red lipstick and a headband that read "Birthday Girl."

Jonas captured his ladylove on Instagram, sharing a video of her doing a twirl to the tune of the Jonas Brothers' "Burnin' Up."