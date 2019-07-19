John Stamos Wins the #OldAgeChallenge by Trolling Rob Lowe

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Jul. 19, 2019 6:16 AM

John Stamos

Michael Tullberg/Getty Image

John Stamos just won the FaceApp challenge. 

If you've been on a social media break, allow us to explain: FaceApp is an app that allows you to age a photo of yourself to see what you might look like down the line. While the app itself has raised privacy and security concerns, a flurry of celebrities have given it a go—and the results have lit up the Internet. 

The Fuller House star joined in the fun on Thursday, sharing a split of himself and his "older version"—except there was a hilarious catch. The split featured a photo of the actor next to one of Rob Lowe, both the same age. 

Watch

Drake, Dwyane Wade & More Do FaceApp Challenge

Needless to say, Stamos expertly trolled his fellow actor.

You have to admit the two definitely look alike—Stamos was even mistaken for Lowe by a fan on vacation once. 

While we eagerly await Lowe's response, check out some of Hollywood's aged results below and see if you can recognize these famous faces!

Stars with aging app

Instagram

Brody Jenner

"Clint [Eastwood] and I out for the early bird special at Golden Corral. Come through for the bomb split pea soup. #seniordiscount," the Hills: New Beginnings star joked. 

Stars with aging app

Instagram

Carrie Underwood & Mike Fisher

"Everybody's doing it..." the country star said. 

Stars with aging app

Instagram

JoJo Fletcher & Jordan Rodgers

"When Bachelor fans think we will actually get married...(hopefully I actually keep my hair and JoJo's teeth don't wear down to nubs) #GILFS #nextyearactually," the reality star wrote. 

Stars with aging app

Instagram

Eric Stonestreet

"Me and my gal pal in the future. I hope she comes and visits me," the Modern Family star wrote. 

Stars with aging app

Instagram

Cardi B

The rapper aged herself in this reportedly since-deleted Instagram post. 

Stars with aging app

Instagram

Snooki & JWoww

"Jwoww & Coco," Snooki captioned a photo of her and her gal pal. 

Stars with aging app

Instagram

Drake

"Best caption wins ovo tickets," the rapper told fans on Instagram. 

Stars with aging filter

Instagram

NSYNC

"When we finally reunite," Lance Bass joked. 

Stars with aging filter

Instagram

Charlie Puth

"I'll be this old when my next song comes out lol kidding," the singer captioned his selfie. 

Celebrities with aging filter

Instagram

Tyrese Gibson & Ludacris

"Fast & Furious 50 and we still haven't stopped at a gas station. Or for Diapers," the rapper wrote on Instagram. 

Celebrities with aging filter

Instagram

James Marsden

"Sorry it's been a while since I last posted," the Westworld star quipped. 

Celebrities with aging filter

Instagram

Lil Nas X

"Feeling cute might delete later," the rapper joked. 

Celebrities with aging filter

Instagram

Sam Smith

"Grandpa or Grandma? I'll take both," the singer wrote. 

Celebrities with aging filter

Instagram

Chiara Ferragni

"Cool since 2009," the Italian influencer wrote on social media. 

TAGS/ John Stamos , , Top Stories , Apple News , VG

