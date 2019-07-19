John Stamos Wins the #OldAgeChallenge by Trolling Rob Lowe

John Stamos just won the FaceApp challenge.

If you've been on a social media break, allow us to explain: FaceApp is an app that allows you to age a photo of yourself to see what you might look like down the line. While the app itself has raised privacy and security concerns, a flurry of celebrities have given it a go—and the results have lit up the Internet.

The Fuller House star joined in the fun on Thursday, sharing a split of himself and his "older version"—except there was a hilarious catch. The split featured a photo of the actor next to one of Rob Lowe, both the same age.