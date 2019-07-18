Lin-Manuel Miranda and a Polar Bear Debut in His Dark Materials Trailer

by Lauren Piester | Thu., Jul. 18, 2019 5:27 PM

His Dark Materials, HBO

HBO's next big epic fantasy series is almost here. 

The network debuted a brand new trailer for His Dark Materials at San Diego Comic-Con, and it looks like it might just be the Game of Thrones replacement we're all likely to be craving pretty soon, even if there are no dragons to be seen just yet. 

Lin-Manuel Miranda, James McAvoy, and Ruth Wilson star alongside relative newcomer Dafne Keen in the adaptation of the books by Philip Pullman. Per HBO, the first season follows Lyra (Keen), a seemingly ordinary but brave young woman from another world. Her search for a kidnapped friend uncovers a sinister plot involving stolen children, and becomes a quest to understand a mysterious phenomenon called Dust. As she journeys through other worlds, including our own, Lyra meets Will (Amir Wilson), a determined and courageous boy. Together, they encounter extraordinary beings and dangerous secrets, with the fate of both the living—and the dead—in their hands. 

McAvoy plays Lord Asriel, Ruth Wilson plays Mrs. Marisa Coulter, and Miranda plays Lee Scoresby. Watch the trailer below!

The first book in the series, called The Golden Compass in the U.S. and Northern Lights elsewhere, was published in 1995, with the second book, The Subtle Knife, published in 1997, and the third, The Amber Spyglass, released in 2000. 

A movie adaptation of The Golden Compass, starring Nicole Kidman as Mrs. Coulter, Daniel Craig as Lord Asriel, and Sam Elliott as Lee Scoresby, was released in 2007. 

The HBO series will premiere this fall. 

