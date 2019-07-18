Lin-Manuel Miranda and a Polar Bear Debut in His Dark Materials Trailer

HBO's next big epic fantasy series is almost here.

The network debuted a brand new trailer for His Dark Materials at San Diego Comic-Con, and it looks like it might just be the Game of Thrones replacement we're all likely to be craving pretty soon, even if there are no dragons to be seen just yet.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, James McAvoy, and Ruth Wilson star alongside relative newcomer Dafne Keen in the adaptation of the books by Philip Pullman. Per HBO, the first season follows Lyra (Keen), a seemingly ordinary but brave young woman from another world. Her search for a kidnapped friend uncovers a sinister plot involving stolen children, and becomes a quest to understand a mysterious phenomenon called Dust. As she journeys through other worlds, including our own, Lyra meets Will (Amir Wilson), a determined and courageous boy. Together, they encounter extraordinary beings and dangerous secrets, with the fate of both the living—and the dead—in their hands.