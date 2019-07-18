Watch Taylor Swift and More Stars Embrace Their Inner Feline in First Cats Trailer

Universal Pictures
by Corinne Heller | Thu., Jul. 18, 2019 2:38 PM
Listen, if you're unfamiliar with the Cats musical, brace yourself...this may be a little weird...
The trailer for the upcoming movie adaptation of the hit Broadway show was released early, on Thursday afternoon, and features Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Judi Dench, Idris Elba, Jason Derulo and other stars as, well, cats. Only instead of the elaborate costumes and makeup seen in the theater, this group of felines is digitally altered. The result? Meow!
The group showcase both their singing and dancing skills in the film, directed by Tom Hooper. Cats also features the hit ballad "Memory," performed by Hudson and previously made famous by Barbra Streisand.
This marks the biggest movie role for Swift, who previously had small parts in films such as Valentine's Day and The Giver.
The trailer comes days after the release of a video offering a first look at Cats, showing the cast dancing in rehearsals in plain clothes.
Watch the trailer for Cats the movie below:
To see all the stars of Cats in character, check out our gallery below:
The pop star will portray Bombalurina in her first major movie role.
Old Deuteronomy will be played by this legendary movie star.
The late-night TV star gets quite the makeover as Bustopher Jones.
Move over, Dreamgirls! The Oscar winner will lend her iconic vocals to the character Grizabella.
Jennyanydots is in the house!
The English actor will star as Gus the Theatre Cat.
The British ballerina lands the role of a lifetime as Victoria.
Now presenting Macavity the Mystery Cat.
Cats is set for release on December 20.
