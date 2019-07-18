EXCLUSIVE!

Just How Involved Is The Bachelor Creator Mike Fleiss With His Hit Show?

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Jul. 18, 2019 2:06 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

The Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss is making headlines over some disturbing allegations, prompting many to wonder if the production of the hit ABC show and its spinoffs will be affected. The answer: Probably not.

On Tuesday, a Los Angeles judge granted a temporary restraining order against Mike after his pregnant wife Laura Fleiss claimed he attacked her at their home for refusing to get an abortion. He denies the allegations, and says she was the one who attacked him. Police are investigating the incident. Meanwhile, he has filed for divorce and the two are battling for custody over their 4-year-old son.

"When it comes to filming The BachelorThe Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, Mike Fleiss is not part of the day-to-day operation and has not been for years," a source told E! News. "He will usually show up for the first day or two of filming but then head back to Hawaii and oversee things remotely from one of his homes there. Once the show starts airing, he'll be very active on social media but he really is not part of the filming process."

Watch

Top 5 Most Expensive Celebrity Divorces

"Even though he's the creator, if he's forced to step away or remove his name from the show, it wouldn't affect filming," the source said. "That is unless ABC decides to cancel the franchise as a result of this."

ABC has not commented on the domestic violence allegations made against Mike. It is unlikely the network would cancel its most successful reality franchise.

A spokesperson for Warner Bros. Television, which produces the show, said in a statement, "We are aware of these serious allegations, and are looking into them."

Meanwhile, Fleiss continues to promote The Bachelor and its spinoffs continuously on social media.

"Sweet! We're going to the Fantasy Suites tonite!!! #TheBachelorette," he tweeted on Monday.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ The Bachelor , The Bachelorette , Bachelor in Paradise , Controversy , Top Stories , Apple News , TV

Trending Stories

Latest News
Tina Fey, Ted Danson

Tina Fey Returns to NBC With A Show About Ted Danson as Mayor of Los Angeles

Alec Baldwin, Ireland Baldwin

Alec and Billy Baldwin Have a Few Thoughts About Ireland Baldwin's Latest Nude Photo

Taylor Swift, Cats, Trailer

Watch Taylor Swift and More Stars Embrace Their Inner Feline in First Cats Trailer

Miley Cyrus Is Having a Hot Girl Summer With a Twerk Party

IT: Chapter Two, Top Gun: Maverick

See Top Gun: Maverick and More Trailers as They Premiere at Comic-Con 2019

Tom Cruise, San Diego Comic-Con 2019

Everything We Know About Top Gun: Maverick Starring Tom Cruise

Stephen Curry, Stephen Curry Kids

Stephen Curry's Hamilton Family Sing-Along Will Make Your Day

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.