This Weekend's Best Sales: Revolve, Lululemon & More

by Katherine Riley | Sat., Jul. 20, 2019 3:30 AM
Who doesn't love a good sale? We've rounded up this weekend's best deals with deep discounts. So get to it—happy shopping!
Anthropologie
SHOP NOW: Take 30% off swimwear and cover-ups; take and extra 30% off all sale items; plus free shipping!
Athleta
SHOP NOW: Score up to 60% off items in their Semi-Annual Sale.
Asos
SHOP NOW: Up to 70% sale final clearance items.
Backcountry
SHOP NOW: Save up to 50% off PrAna and up to 40% off North Face.
Banana Republic
SHOP NOW: Save up to 75% off items in their Last Call Sale.
Bed Bath & Beyond
SHOP NOW: Stock up for your dorm or home with 50% off bedding clearance.
Lululemon
SHOP NOW: Score deals on hundreds of We Made Too Much items.
Nordstrom
SHOP NOW: The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is now open to the public. It's their biggest sale all year, so get shopping!
Revolve
SHOP NOW: Save up to 65% percent off brands like BB Dakota, Free People, superdown and more!
Target
SHOP NOW: Save 30% on select sandals for the entire fam.
Victoria's Secret
SHOP NOW: All VS Pink bras are buy one get one free!
