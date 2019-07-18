See All the Stars at Comic-Con 2019

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock
by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Jul. 18, 2019 12:31 PM
Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock
You never know who you'll see at Comic-Con!
With 2019 Comic-Con officially underway this week, the stars have begun to align in San Diego in honor of the annual convention. And with all things sci-fi, fantasy and superhero par for the course, familiar faces will be all around to give the fans what they want: new details on all the movies and TV shows coming their way.
For example, the cast of the upcoming It sequel, It Chapter Two, gathered for ScareDiego just ahead of the debut of the film's newest trailer. Spoiler alert: it will probably give you nightmares.
As is the case every year, we expect plenty of news out of Comic-Con, so keep your eyes peeled for all the stars and surprises in store.
If you could not get to San Diego, not to fret! Follow E!'s gallery below for all of the Comic-Con star sightings from the comfort of your couch.
Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock
The Top Gun: Maverick star surprised fans at the annual event.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for IMDb
The Terminator: Dark Fate actress kicked off Comic-Con at the IMDb Yacht.
Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock
The Terminator: Dark Fate co-stars smile for a group shot.
Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock
The Shadowhunters star is facing a different villain in It Chapter Two.
Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock
The Glass actor's next role comes with It Chapter Two.
Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock
The funny man is slated to go serious for It Chapter Two.
Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock
The Dark Phoenix star is gearing up for the scares in It Chapter Two.
