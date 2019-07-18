See All the Stars at Comic-Con 2019

You never know who you'll see at Comic-Con!

With 2019 Comic-Con officially underway this week, the stars have begun to align in San Diego in honor of the annual convention. And with all things sci-fi, fantasy and superhero par for the course, familiar faces will be all around to give the fans what they want: new details on all the movies and TV shows coming their way.

For example, the cast of the upcoming It sequel, It Chapter Two, gathered for ScareDiego just ahead of the debut of the film's newest trailer. Spoiler alert: it will probably give you nightmares.