See All the Stars at Comic-Con 2019

  By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Jul. 18, 2019 12:31 PM

San Diego Comic-Con 2019 - Andy Bean, Isaiah Mustafa, James Ransone, Bill Hader, Jessica Chastain, Andy Muschietti, Director, James McA

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

You never know who you'll see at Comic-Con!

With 2019 Comic-Con officially underway this week, the stars have begun to align in San Diego in honor of the annual convention. And with all things sci-fi, fantasy and superhero par for the course, familiar faces will be all around to give the fans what they want: new details on all the movies and TV shows coming their way.  

For example, the cast of the upcoming It sequel, It Chapter Two, gathered for ScareDiego just ahead of the debut of the film's newest trailer. Spoiler alert: it will probably give you nightmares. 

Watch

Ryan Reynolds' Mother Joins Him at 2018 Comic-Con

As is the case every year, we expect plenty of news out of Comic-Con, so keep your eyes peeled for all the stars and surprises in store. 

If you could not get to San Diego, not to fret! Follow E!'s gallery below for all of the Comic-Con star sightings from the comfort of your couch.

Tom Cruise, San Diego Comic-Con 2019

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock

Tom Cruise

The Top Gun: Maverick star surprised fans at the annual event. 

Mackenzie Davis, San Diego Comic-Con 2019

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for IMDb

Mackenzie Davis

The Terminator: Dark Fate actress kicked off Comic-Con at the IMDb Yacht. 

Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton, Diego Boneta, San Diego Comic-Con 2019

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton & Diego Boneta

The Terminator: Dark Fate co-stars smile for a group shot. 

San Diego Comic-Con 2019 - Isaiah Mustafa

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Isaiah Mustafa

The Shadowhunters star is facing a different villain in It Chapter Two

San Diego Comic-Con 2019 - James McAvoy

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

James McAvoy

The Glass actor's next role comes with It Chapter Two

San Diego Comic-Con 2019 - Bill Hader

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Bill Hader

The funny man is slated to go serious for It Chapter Two

San Diego Comic-Con 2019 - Jessica Chastain

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Jessica Chastain

The Dark Phoenix star is gearing up for the scares in It Chapter Two

