The Bachelor Creator Mike Fleiss and Wife Laura Battle for Full Custody of Son Amid Attack Accusations

In his response, also filed on Tuesday and obtained by E! News, Mike stated, "I have not hurt, attacked or attempted to physically harm Laura or our child." He said that during the July 6 incident, "Laura was the aggressor…and physically attacked me. I tried to get away from her as she was chasing and hitting me." He said he has his own security footage of the incident.

He claims that the two had sought help from a marriage counselor earlier this year, and that he did "not want to have another child as Laura had issues with emotional stability and had a difficult time caring for Ben when he was a baby." He said that they had agreed not to have another kid and that she later told him she was on birth control.

"On Father's Day, Laura told me she was eight weeks pregnant," he wrote. "When I questioned her about the birth control, she said birth control is not always effective."

Mike said that while he "started to get excited about the new baby and our life together," he learned "that Laura had been lying to me about having a baby and that she was never on birth control," which he says she admitted and apologized for.

He said that he began to get concerned that she was hiding other information from him and denied repeated requests to let him see her phone.

He said that on July 6, while Ben was asleep in their room, he "told Laura that the only way I could continue in the marriage is if she was honest with me" and asked to see her phone, saying he was concerned she was cheating on him, and that she could be pregnant with another man's baby. He said he "took it out of her hand" when she refused to give it to him.

He said he headed out of the house, during which she allegedly pounded him with her fists and jumped on his back to try to get her phone back, and at one point pounded on him "so hard that the side of my head was slammed against the wall." He said she climbed into his truck "continuing to attack" him and retrieve her phone, and that he slowly started to back out to see if she would leave, after which she allegedly jumped out. He said after he drove away, he had a friend return the phone to Laura.

He said he flew back to their Los Angeles home two days later for work, and that that morning, Laura texted him saying they should talk. He said she texted him again a day later and told him she contacted the police, then ceased contact with him.

"I have no idea where she or Ben are," he wrote. "I am very concerned about Ben's safety and Laura's emotional state."