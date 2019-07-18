Pete Davidson Jokes About Condoms, Big Dick Energy and His "Butthole Eyes"

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Jul. 18, 2019 11:24 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Pete Davidson, Tan France

Instagram

Live from Tan France's bed, it's Pete Davidson!

It's no secret that the Queer Eye star has developed a solid friendship with the Saturday Night Live comedian. Lucky for fans, the duo was able to showcase their chemistry in a hilarious new video.

As part of the new social series Netflix Is a Joke, Pete met up with Tan in bed to get some fashion advice.

"I'm great. I just got my results back. I ain't got shit and there were some sketchy ones," the comedian joked. Tan replied, "Well, that's why I'm glad that we didn't use protection."

"I feel like it's disrespectful. If I was a girl, I'd be like, ‘What, do you think I'm dirty?' I never wear a condom," Pete replied. "I'm a gentleman."

Watch

Necessary Realness: Pete Davidson's Steamy Make Out Session

After getting out of bed, the guys couldn't help but address all the headlines surrounding Pete's "Big Dick Energy."

While some may take is a compliment, the single star had a different perspective.  

"No it's embarrassing," Pete shared. "Well, I guess it's better that it's not the other way around. I'm complaining about awesome things. Good problems Tan. Good f--king problems."

And if you thought Pete was done poking fun at himself, keep watching the video above. When Tan brought up his wishes to "highlight" a certain part of Pete's body, the comedian went straight to his own eyes.

"Yeah, you're gonna bring out my nice butthole eyes? People say I have butthole eyes because I don't sleep very much and I have Crohn's so my eyes turn different colors. But I like it, I like my eyes," he shared. "I like looking like a raccoon. Everybody else's eyes—they're regular as f--k. And I look sick and scary."

All jokes aside, Netflix's latest video also addressed some serious topics including Pete's mental health. When Tan asked how his friend was doing, the Saturday Night Live star admitted that he has lots of support from family and friends.

"It's not the coolest thing to have, but go to a doctor and get yourself checked out," he shared. "I'll be like [to my friends], ‘Hey, I'm gonna be weird today.' And they're like, ‘All right. All right.' That's the wonderful thing about everybody knowing I'm nuts now is now they don't think I'm a dick."

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Pete Davidson , YouTube , Top Stories , Apple News , Celebrities

Trending Stories

Latest News
San Diego Comic-Con 2019 - Andy Bean, Isaiah Mustafa, James Ransone, Bill Hader, Jessica Chastain, Andy Muschietti, Director, James McA

See All the Stars at Comic-Con 2019

Mike Fleiss, Laura Kaeppeler

The Bachelor Creator Mike Fleiss and Wife Laura Battle for Full Custody of Son Amid Attack Accusations

Christian Dior show - Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Gets Birthday Love From Jonas Brothers and Fellow J Sisters

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Ending With Season 7

Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Bring Their Dance Moves and #WadeWorldTour to Italy

Selma Blair

Selma Blair Admits She's Getting "Seemingly Sicker" in Candid MS Battle Update

Pennywise, It Chapter Two, It Chapter 2

It Chapter Two's New Trailer Will Give You Nightmares

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.