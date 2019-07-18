Pete Davidson Jokes About Condoms, Big Dick Energy and His "Butthole Eyes"

Live from Tan France's bed, it's Pete Davidson!

It's no secret that the Queer Eye star has developed a solid friendship with the Saturday Night Live comedian. Lucky for fans, the duo was able to showcase their chemistry in a hilarious new video.

As part of the new social series Netflix Is a Joke, Pete met up with Tan in bed to get some fashion advice.

"I'm great. I just got my results back. I ain't got shit and there were some sketchy ones," the comedian joked. Tan replied, "Well, that's why I'm glad that we didn't use protection."

"I feel like it's disrespectful. If I was a girl, I'd be like, ‘What, do you think I'm dirty?' I never wear a condom," Pete replied. "I'm a gentleman."