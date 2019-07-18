Priyanka Chopra Gets Birthday Love From Jonas Brothers and Fellow J Sisters

Happy birthday, Priyanka Chopra!

The Indian-born actress turned 37 on Thursday and received many sweet online birthday tributes from members of her new family, including husband Nick Jonas, who she married late last year.

"Light of my world. My whole heart. I love you baby. Happy birthday," the 26-year-old Jonas Brothers singer wrote on his Instagram page, alongside a photo of Priyanka wearing a pastel pink saree at his brother and band mate Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's second wedding in France last month.

Joe, 29, and Sophie, 23, also paid tribute to the birthday girl.

Joe shared on his Instagram Story a photo of him holding ELLE U.K. magazine's August 2019 issue, which features Priyanka on the cover.

"Happy birthday sis!" Joe wrote. "Love ya! Look it's you!"

Sophie posted on her Instagram Story a photo of her and Priyanka sitting and cuddling together while wearing casual clothes and paper crowns.