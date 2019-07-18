Gossip Girl: The Next Generation? How TV Shows Rebooted With New Casts

Spotted on HBO Max: A Gossip Girl reboot following a brand-new group of rich private school kids in New York City. This new generation falls under the watchful eye of a mysterious blogger (Who is definitely not Dan Humphrey this time around, right? Because that'd be really weird, even weirder than him turning out to be the original Gossip Girl), eight years after the original Gossip Girl blog went dark.

The new Gossip Girl, which got a 10-episode straight-to-series order and has original writers and producers Joshua Safran, Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage on board, will examine how much social media—and the landscape of New York City—has changed since the original series ended. Reboots are all the rage in the world of TV, and one spotlighting a new generation is nothing new.