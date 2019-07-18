These Game of Thrones Stars Got Themselves Emmy Nominations—Without HBO's Help!

The old saying goes, "the squeaky wheel gets the grease," and in the case of these three Game of Thrones stars, the squeaky wheel gets the Emmy nominations.

Gwendoline Christie, that's Ser Brienne of Tarth to Game of Thrones fans, Alfie Allen aka Theon Greyjoy, and Carice van Houten, the mysterious Melisandre, all got Emmy nominations for their work in the HBO fantasy series' final season, without the cable channel's help. According to The Hollywood Reporter, all three actors self-submitted themselves in their respected Emmys category. Christie received a nomination in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category, Allen for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series and van Houten for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series.

To get those nominations, the performers, via their teams, submitted themselves and paid a $225 entry fee.