Ava Phillippe's Sweet Message to Mom Reese Witherspoon Will Give You All the Feels

by Jamie Blynn | Thu., Jul. 18, 2019 6:14 AM

Reese Witherspoon, Ava Phillippe

Nicholas Hunt/WireImage

There's no bond quite like the one between mother and daughter. A fact Reese Witherspoonand Ava Phillippe prove time and again.

For seemingly no specific reason other than "why not," the 19-year-old took to Instagram late last night to rave about her trailblazing mom. "This is the gorgeous woman who taught me about the power of graciousness, love, ambition, and hard work," she captioned a candid shot of Reese fixing her earring. "She inspires me everyday to live with gratitude for the life I've been given and compassion for others. I'm thinking about her a little extra today, that's all." (Pass the tissues, thanks!)

And when one of the teen's friends chimed in calling Reese a "gorgeous lady," Ava continued her praise, writing, "Right??" For her part, Reese is endlessly grateful for their relationship. As she commented, ""How did I get so lucky to have a daughter like you?"

Watch

Reese Witherspoon Brings Ava Phillippe to Big Little Lies Premiere

Oftentimes, Ava is asking herself something similar: How did she get so lucky to have a mom like Reese

In May, Ava attended the Big Little Lies season 2 premiere as Reese's plus one. "Big Little Date Night," she wrote on Instagram. "Congrats to every member of #BLL2 crew! So especially proud of my mama and her passion for this story and her work. After seeing just the first episode, I honestly cannot wait to see more!"

After all, they are one another's biggest cheerleaders—and near twins, physically and emotionally.

"I think the way Ava and I are most alike is our strong opinions and our empathy," Reese previously admitted. "From the time that she could speak, Ava has always had her own ideas, and I love to watch her express herself."

Keep scrolling to see all their adorable mother-daughter moments. Do you think Reese and Ava will adopt us?

Ava Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon instagram

Instagram

Birthday Wishes

The duo celebrates Reese's 43rd birthday! Ava takes to Instagram to send a sweet message to her momma, saying, "You are such a generous, conscientious, and passionately kind person, and I am so blessed to bear witness to your light and love each and every day!"

Reese Witherspoon, Ava Phillippe

LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images

Twinning

In October 2018, Reese Witherspoon and daughter Ava Phillippe stepped out at a gala in sexy little black dresses and they were totally twinning.

ESC: Reese Witherspoon, Ava Phillippe

Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Premiere Partners

Clearly, Phillippe inherited her mom's killer, blonde locks and power stance.

Reese Witherspoon, Ava Phillippe, Valentine's Day

Courtesy Draper James

Smiling Style

Witherspoon enlisted her daughter for Draper James' spring collection in 2018 and if her goal was to make us do a double take it definitely worked.

Reese Witherspoon, Daughter, Ava Phillippe, Christmas Eve 2017

Instagram

Christmas Cuties

As the duo celebrated Christmas in 2017 they looked cheerful in red.

Ava Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon, 2017 WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine 2017 Innovator Awards

Blondes in Black

We know it's hard, but if you look closely these two look related. Oh wait, that's not right...they look like identical twins!

Reese Witherspoon, Ava Phillippe, debutante ball

Bruno Astuto/Instagram

Belles of the Ball

There isn't anything sweeter than seeing Witherspoon beam with pride over one of her children.

Reese Witherspoon, Ava Phillippe, ELLEs 24th Annual Women in Hollywood

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for ELLE

Little Black Heels

In October 2017, the pair posed for photos in similar, but different ensembles. Notice the wavy locks, peep-toed heels and signature natural makeup looks both ladies rocked.

Reese Witherspoon, Ava Phillippe

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Red Carpet Ready

If it weren't for the Oscar winner's red lipstick, it would be quite the challenge telling these two apart.

Reese Witherspoon, Ava Phillippe

Instagram

Smirking Sisters

It's clear Phillippe inherited her mama's signature grin. 

Reese Witherspoon, Ava Phillippe

Instagram

Flower Power

Another day, another sweet mother-daughter snap of the actress and her lookalike daughter.

Reese Witherspoon, Ava Phillippe

Instagram

Doing a Double Take

Yup, some genetic wizardy was definitely involved here. 

Reese Witherspoon, Ava Phillippe

Instagram

All in the Family

There's no question these two are related, but Phillippe also looks a lot like her dad, Ryan Phillippe, here.

Ava Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Posing on Point

This mother-daughter duo resemble each other down to their shoe choice. 

Reese Witherspoon, Ava Phillippe

Instagram

Mirror Images

Even their side profiles match!

Reese Witherspoon, Ava Phillippe

Instagram

Bronzed Beauties

Makeup free and fabulous is something both of these ladies are on a regular basis.

Reese Witherspoon, Ava Phillippe

Instagram

Girls' Night

In October 2015, Witherspoon and Phillippe had a fun girls' night and proved once again that they are birds of a feather.

Reese Witherspoon, Ava Phillippe

Instagram

Pastel Pals

Everything about this Mother's Day post makes us happy.

Reese Witherspoon, Ava Phillippe

Instagram

Ride or Die

If you've ever wanted to see Witherspoon with blue locks then look no further!

Ava Philllippe, Reese Witherspoon, Mother's Day 2018

Instagram

Mamma & Me

Is it just us, or are we looking at two baby Reeses here?

Reese Witherspoon, Ava Phillippe

Instagram

Mommy's Girl

From their piercing blue eyes to their platinum blonde locks, it was clear from day one that Phillippe was her mom's mini me.

