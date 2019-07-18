Watch Jimmy Kimmel Break Down These Rap Lyrics With Cardi B and Offset

Have some trouble understanding the true meaning behind Cardi B and Offset's songs? Jimmy Kimmel is here to help.

The late-night host broke down the lyrics of the rappers' hit "Clout" on Wednesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

During a segment of "New Lyrics for Old People," Kimmel invited the artists onto the stage and asked them to perform a few lyrics. He then proceeded to translate them.

For instance, when Offset rapped, "Straight out the streets to a penthouse/Miami beach/Yayo," Kimmel explained he meant, "I came from humble beginnings, but now I own a condominium in Florida. Yayo."

He was also able to shed some light on the line "Get the whip/Put it up for my seeds/No cure for the IG disease."

"Seeds are kids, right?" Kimmel asked. "So, I'm saving my money for my children, and I love Instagram—a lot."