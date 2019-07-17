Gretchen Rossi Reveals First Photos of Baby Skylar a Week After Birth

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Jul. 17, 2019 5:37 PM

Gretchen Rossi

Patty Othon Photography

Baby Skylar Gray Smiley is ready to make her big debut!

Real Housewives of Orange County alum Gretchen Rossi is finally revealing the most adorable photos of her newborn daughter a week after her birth. It took some time, but after relishing in the baby bliss, the former reality star is ready to share her pride and joy with the rest of the world.

"We took some time off social media to just bond and be with our little angel! My recovery has been really tough," the model shared on Instagram. "This has been the most difficult thing I have ever done yet the most amazing, rewarding, incredible experience of my life! I cry every five seconds it seems, either from pain, hormones, or just pure bliss looking into her sweet little eyes!"

She and husband Slade Smiley truly set the standard for all baby photo reveals to come. 

Cardi B Throwing $400K Party for Baby Kulture's 1st Birthday!

To see more precious pictures of baby Sky, check out the gallery below!

Gretchen Rossi

Patty Othon Photography

Grand Debut

After much anticipation, the mom reveals the first photos of their newborn daughter.

Gretchen Rossi

Patty Othon Photography

Say Cheese!

Gretchen and Slade coo over their baby girl.

Gretchen Rossi

Patty Othon Photography

Sleeping Beauty

The newborn catches some zzz's after a long day of modeling.

Gretchen Rossi

Patty Othon Photography

Sky's the Limit

There's no better way to remember the arrival of their child than with a touching photo shoot.

Gretchen Rossi

Patty Othon Photography

Daddy's Girl

This photo is definitely getting framed for all to see.

Gretchen Rossi

Patty Othon Photography

Hello World

It's safe to say that the camera loves Skylar, just like her mom.

Gretchen Rossi

Patty Othon Photography

Mama's Girl

Skylar and Gretchen are already matching in pink ensembles.

Gretchen Rossi

Patty Othon Photography

Cuddle Bug

She's been out of the womb for less than a month and she already has all the personalized gear a baby can desire.

Gretchen Rossi

Patty Othon Photography

O.C. Girl

After Skylar's arrival, she and Slade spend some father daughter bonding time together.

Gretchen Rossi

Patty Othon Photography

Triple Threat

Gretchen, Slade and Skylar make for a powerful trio.

