Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's New Foundation Name Revealed

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are beginning a new chapter as the directors of their own charitable foundation.

It's been nearly a month since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they will be parting ways with the Royal Foundation, as well as Prince William and Kate Middleton. But it seems like they took no time in establishing their own foundation titled, "Sussex Royal."

According to documents obtained by E! News, the new parents are officially naming it the "Sussex Royal The Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex," or "Sussex Royal" for short. With the creation of the charity, the Sussex's are truly creating a brand centered around their titles.

Their business savvy plan is hardly a surprise considering they have PR guru Sara Latham joining them as one of the four directors. The American is currently their Communications Secretary, and formerly worked on robust political campaigns for Democratic candidates like Barack Obamaand Hillary Clinton.