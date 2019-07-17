Michael Sheen and Partner Anna Lundberg Expecting First Child Together

Michael Sheen has some big family news to share!

On Wednesday afternoon, the 50-year-old actor confirmed on social media that his partner Anna Lundberg, 25, is pregnant.

"Very happy to let everyone know that my partner Anna and I are expecting a little angel of our own," Michael wrote to his followers. "(Just to be clear - we're having a baby!) #nottheantichrist."

The couple's baby will be the second child for Michael, who also shares a 20-year-old daughter with ex Kate Beckinsale.

When the news was announced, the Amazon Prime Video miniseries that Michael is apart of shared a congratulatory message on Twitter.