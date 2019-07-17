Kristen Stewart, Emma Stone and More Stars Who Rocked Comic-Con 10 Years Ago

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Jul. 17, 2019 12:49 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley, Comic-Con 2009

Michael Buckner/Getty Images

What a time to be alive!

Twilight was in it's prime, Vampire Diaries had just premiered and Avatar was setting records in theaters. Pop culture was thriving. 

With social media just beginning it's rise to prominence, fans were still looking for ways to meet their favorite stars from the biggest TV shows and movies. And that's where Comic-Con came in. The famed convention was no longer just about comic books and superheros, but grew to include the supernatural flicks that had teenage girls dying to move to Forks, Washington. 

All of the biggest star-studded casts flocked to San Diego, Calif. to discuss how they connected to their characters and to meet their no. 1 fans. From the True Blood stars, to the actors from Zombieland, anyone who is anyone was there. The coastal city was literally crawling with A-listers.

Watch

Riverdale Stars Play 'Truth or Dare' at Comic-Con 2018

To see for yourself, take a ride in the time machine and travel back ten years with the gallery below!

Dianna Agron, Cory Monteith, Lea Michele, Comic-Con 2009

Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Dianna Agron, Cory Monteith & Lea Michele

People were squealing with Glee when the stars arrived for an A-list party at the event.

Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson, Comic-Con 2009

Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone & Woody Harrelson

The Zombieland stars sit down to discuss the 30 rules of zombie hunting, including the double tap.

Rachel McAdams, Robert Downey Jr., Comic-Con 2009

Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Rachel McAdams & Robert Downey Jr.

It doesn't take a detective to see the chemistry between the Sherlock Holmes co-stars.

Article continues below

Rob McElhenney, Kaitlin Olson, Glenn Howerton, Comic-Con 2009

Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Rob McElhenney, Kaitlin Olson and Glenn Howerton

It's Always Sunny when these three comedians are around. 

Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley, Comic-Con 2009

Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev & Paul Wesley

Vampire Diaries was just the beginning of the mega-popular franchise that continues to bring the heat with shows like The Originals and Legacies.

Zachary Levi, Yvonne Strahovski, Comic-Con 2009

Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Zachary Levi & Yvonne Strahovski

Before Zach turned into a superhero and Yvonne became a citizen of Gilead, these two were just hanging out at the local Buy More.

Article continues below

Audrina Patridge, Rumer Willis, Briana Evigan, Margo Harshman, Leah Pipes, Comic-Con 2009

Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Sorority Row Cast

Audrina Patridge, Rumer WillisBriana Evigan, Margo Harshman and Leah Pipes are hardly the damsels in distress that they play in the horror flick.

Kellan Lutz, Elizabeth Reaser, Ashley Greene, Rachelle Lefevre, Nikki Reed, Peter Facinelli, Noot Seear, Comic-Con 2009

Michael Buckner/Getty Images

New Moon Cast

Team Edward and Team Jacob came out in droves to show their support.

Kristen Bell, Freddie Highmore, Comic-Con 2009

Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Kristen Bell & Freddie Highmore

The unlikely duo joined forces to discuss their roles in the Astro Boy film.

Article continues below

Taylor Lautner, Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, Comic-Con 2009

Michael Tran/FilmMagi

Taylor Lautner, Kristen Stewart & Robert Pattinson

Three's a crowd, but you don't have to tell these stars. The Twilight actors were pretty used to being in love triangles, although by Breaking Dawn the problem basically sorted itself out. 

Scarlett Johansson, Comic-Con 2009

Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson

It's hard to believe that it's been over ten years since the actress made her debut as the Black Widow.

Josh Brolin, Megan Fox, Michael Fassbender, Comic-Con 2009

Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Josh Brolin, Megan Fox & Michael Fassbender

The Jonah Hex stars post together while attending the action-packed convention.

Article continues below

Gary Oldman, Mila Kunis, Denzel Washington, Comic-Con 2009

Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Gary Oldman, Mila Kunis & Denzel Washington

The Book of Eli stars make for a pretty good triple threat.

Richard Kelly, Cameron Diaz, James Marsden, Comic-Con 2009

Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Richard Kelly, Cameron Diaz & James Marsden

While most are used to seeing Cameron in rom-coms, she and James tried their hand at thriller movies in The Box.

Jason Bateman, Mila Kunis, Comic-Con 2009

Getty Images

Jason Bateman & Mila Kunis

The Extract stars reveal how they channeled their inner schemer.

Article continues below

Olivia Munn, Comic-Con 2009

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Olivia Munn

Who would've thought that the actress was such a comic book fan?

Johnny Depp, Comic-Con 2009

John Shearer/Getty Images

Johnny Depp

Fans were amazed to see the Alice in Wonderland star walk onstage during a discussion with Tim Burton. Some people literally cried at the sight of the actor.

Anna Faris, Comic-Con 2009

John Shearer/Getty Images

Anna Faris

Believe it or not, there was an entire panel for the Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs in 2009.

Article continues below

Eliza Dushku, Sigourney Weaver, Zoe Saldana and Elizabeth Mitchell, Comic-Con 2009

John Shearer/Getty Images

Wonder Women Panel

Eliza DushkuSigourney WeaverZoe Saldana and Elizabeth Mitchell were and continue to be some of the biggest stars in the sci-fi world. Who could forget the mass popularity of their projects like LostStar TrekAvatar and Dollhouse?

Megan Fox, Comic-Con 2009

John Shearer/Getty Images

Megan Fox

The Jennifer's Body star strikes a fierce pose on the red carpet.

True Blood Cast, Comic-Con 2009

Bill McClelland/FilmMagic

True Blood Cast

This photo is one you can truly sink your teeth into. Back in the day, the drama series was all the craze.

Article continues below

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ 2009 Comic-con , Comic-Con , 2019 Comic-Con , Kristen Stewart , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
The Act, Joey King

Joey King Just Wanted to Do Right By Gypsy Rose in The Act, and She Got an Emmy Nom For It

Anna Lundberg, Michael Sheen

Michael Sheen and Partner Anna Lundberg Expecting First Child Together

This Is Us

Chrissy Metz Teases "Unexpected" This Is Us Season 4 for Kate, Toby and Baby Jack

Kevin Spacey

Kevin Spacey's Sexual Assault Case Dismissed Due to ''Unavailability of Complaining Witness''

Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams' Engagement: All the Details

Christy Carlson Romano - Even Stevens

Watch Christy Carlson Romano Return to the Moon 17 Years After Even Stevens Performance

Gossip Girl Cast 2009

Gossip Girl Is Getting a Reboot: Where Are the Original Stars Now?

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.