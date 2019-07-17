Gossip Girl Is Getting a Reboot: Where Are the Original Stars Now?

Calling all Gossip Girl fans! We know you're going to love this news.

The popular TV show starring Blake Lively, Leighton Meester and Penn Badgley, which came to an end on the CW in 2012, is getting a reboot! The new series, which will air on streaming platform HBO Max, has been given a 10-episode order and will take place eight years after the original Gossip Girl website went dark. Now, viewers will get a look into the world of a new generation of New York private school teens.

While the cast of the reboot series has yet to be revealed, the announcement has us thinking about the original Gossip Girl actors.