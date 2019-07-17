The Jonas Brothers Set to Receive Decade Award at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards

Months after reuniting as a band, the Jonas Brothers are being honored with a major milestone award.

At the 2019 Teen Choice Awards in August, Nick JonasJoe Jonas and Kevin Jonas are set to be honored with the Decade Award, which celebrates the group's evolution over the past 10 years.

The pop group announced their reunion this past February, more than five years after they split. In June, they released Happiness Begins, their first studio album in a decade.

The Jonas Brothers are also nominated in five categories at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards: Choice Music Group, Choice Song: Group, Choice Pop Song, Choice Summer Song and Choice Summer Group. They had won 15 Teen Choice Awards between 2008 and 2010.

Justin Timberlake and Maroon 5 had previously won the Decade Award at the Teen Choice Awards.

The 2019 Teen Choice Awards will air live from Hermosa Beach, California on Sunday, August 11 on FOX at 8 p.m. ET.

Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Jonas Brothers, 2019 Billboard Music Award, Show

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp

Four days earlier, the Jonas Brothers will begin an official world tour, starting in Miami.

"Only 3 weeks until the Happiness Begins tour starts!" Nick tweeted on Wednesday. "Who's pumped?!"

