Siesta Key's Juliette Porter and Bachelor Nation's Robby Hayes Break Up

This hot summer romance appears to be cooling way down!

Multiple sources confirm to E! News exclusively that Siesta Key star Juliette Porter and Bachelor Nation's Robby Hayes have called it quits.

"Robby and Juliette split at the end of June. It was a very brief relationship and the storyline will briefly play out on the new season of Siesta Key," one insider shared with us. "They lived different lifestyles and are both always traveling and in different places."

Our source added, "Geographically, the relationship didn't make sense. They decided to split because it just wasn't fun anymore."

Fans first speculated that there was trouble in paradise after Juliette unfollowed Robby on Instagram.