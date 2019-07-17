The Real Housewives of Dallas Season 4 Trailer Has a Wedding, a Funeral and Lots of Bickering

Bravo
The saying goes don't mess with Texas, but it really should be don't mess with the Real Housewives from Texas. The season four trailer for The Real Housewives of Dallas is proof.
The trailer, below features returning Dallas stars LeeAnne Locken, Brandi Redmond, Kameron Westcott, D'Andra Simmons and Stephanie Hollman mixing it up in the Lone Star state—and on a lavish trip to Thailand—alongside newcomer Kary Brittingham. Original cast member Cary Deuber will return, but as a friend of the Housewives.
This season, LeeAnne finally makes it down the aisle and marries Rich Emberlin, but the drama between her and pal D'Andra isn't quite in the past just yet.
"You know what? You owe me a big f—king apology," D'Andra tells a shocked LeeAnne. "And when you get on your knees and apologize to me is when I will accept you back as a friend."
Then there's a bunch of napkins being thrown by Kameron and Brandi as they point at each other and hurl f-bombs. For as much arguing as these ladies do, it looks like there's plenty of fun this season with pranks, elephants and partying.
This season will see Brandi struggle to connect with her eldest daughter as she approaches the tween years, D'Andra is now in control of the family business, but it's not going as she hoped, LeeAnne will suffer an "unexpected betrayal," Stephanie will find herself in an unforeseen feud, a faux pas sends Kameron into a fit of formalities and newcomer Kary makes fast friends with the ladies.
"Don't kill anyone," LeeAnne says to herself. "Jail's not worth it, LeeAnne."
The Real Housewives of Dallas premieres Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
