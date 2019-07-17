Katy Perry Had This One Request Before Making Amends With Taylor Swift

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Ian West/PA Wire/ZUMAPRESS.com
by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Jul. 17, 2019 5:21 AM
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Ian West/PA Wire/ZUMAPRESS.com
After years of bad blood, Katy Perry and Taylor Swift have finally made amends. However, their road to forgiveness wasn't forged overnight.
The "Never Really Over" artist explained how they overcame their famous feud during an interview with KIIS 1065's The Kyle & Jackie O Show on Tuesday.
While Perry admitted it "kind of was a process," their journey towards reconciliation seemed to start after Perry sent Swift a literal olive branch and a note apologizing for her "part in all of it" at the beginning of the reputation tour.
"I just thought, you know, she was about to embark on something new and big and needed the support," the "Firework" star explained. "And truly, as I was finishing mine, I realized how much we have in common. And maybe there's only five other people in the world that can have the same type of conversations and understand where we're coming from, and that we should celebrate our commonality and our friendship and to be able to be there for each other."
The 13-time Grammy nominee then explained "there was some time in between" their next interaction. But after "seeing her around" at different Oscar parties with Swift's boyfriend Joe Alwyn, Perry decided to take the next step.
"And I just went up to her and I was like, 'Hey, you know, it's been a long time, and I think we've grown up a little bit. And I just wanted to say I'm sorry, and that I'm really here for you, and that I love you and, you know, I hope that we can be friends in the future,'" she recalled.
The two then started "talking a little bit" and "trusting each other." Swift then got Perry's number, and they began to text. Finally, they agreed to have a talk.
"She invited me over to her house, and she made me some cookies," she said. "And she actually makes those cookies, and they're actually so delicious. And I brought them home."
However, Perry had one request.
"I said, 'The only way I'm coming to your house is if I can hold your new cat,'" she quipped.
YouTube
Still, Perry didn't know how Swift would react to their talk. When asked how she would have responded had the 10-time Grammy winner not wanted to make amends, she said she would have had to let go.
"I think that both her and I, you know, we have influenced young people—and especially young girls who are in this type of situation day in and day out at school and are going through a similar type [of thing]," Perry said.
However, the two appear to be on good terms—as Perry's appearance in Swift's music video for "You Need to Calm Down" seemed to prove.
"I can trust her and she can trust me," Perry said. "And we'll see each other in the halls of the music industry and not avoid each other and we'll embrace. And I think it's amazing that we have this opportunity to change, and I just hope that other people can learn from it, too."
In addition to talking about her relationship with Swift, Perry opened up about her engagement to Orlando Bloom and the reason they're not rushing to the altar.
"You know, I think we're doing really great, and we're really doing the hard work and laying a beautiful foundation before we start to build a massive house….I'm saying more figuratively, I'm saying it like emotionally….You know, it's important for us to really do the work before we go and take this really big next step because I was married before and it's not the same in your thirties as you know," she said.
To hear her full interview, click here.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Kyle Richards and Camille Grammer Battle Over...Comments About Lisa Vanderpump's Breath?
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?