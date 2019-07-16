Bachelor Nation Reacts to Sarah Hyland and Wells' Adams Engagement

It's safe to say that Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland are going to have a huge wedding.

Within minutes of their engagement announcement, celebrities from Bachelor Nation and Hollywood at large commented with their congratulations. So many stars flooded their comments' section with words of support and love, it's hard to name all of them.

Even non-Bachelor people like Lily Collins, Vanessa Hudgens and Nick and Kevin Jonas revealed that they were basically squealing with joy over the long-awaited news.

And the woman of the hour also commented on Wells' adorable video. She joked, "When we get married will I automatically acquire your talent for making everyone cry with a homemade video?"

While Sarah's response is easily a favorite, Ben Higgins' comment is by far the most relatable! "I'm sobbing. Dang I love these two. You should also. If you don't love @Sarah_Hyland and @WellsAdams you aren't someone I want to be friends with. Holy moly I'm jacked. Congrats! Also, @WellsAdams and @Sarah_Hyland I am your biggest fan," he quipped.