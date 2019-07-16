Scooter Braun Hints the Taylor Swift Drama Has Taken a ''Toll'' on Him

Scooter Braun is breaking his silence...

The 38-year-old music manager is making light of his recent drama with Taylor Swift on social media. "Last couple of weeks have really taken a toll on me," he shared on Instagram, alongside an altered photo of himself looking a lot older. If anything, he playfully joined the recent online trend of celebs transforming themselves into old people.

Naturally, the entertainment executive's 3.1 million followers took notice, including some of his famous friends. "Handsome," Sam Smith commented on Braun's post. "Bruhhhhhhhh," Graham Bunn wrote.

While Scooter has yet to publicly address his drama with the 29-year-old blonde beauty, this comes pretty darn close. In fact, it's been a "couple of weeks" since news of their rift caught like wildfire.

For those unfamiliar, Swift called out the New York native last month after learning he would soon own the masters to her recordings. Braun reportedly purchased the "Bad Blood" singer's former label, Big Machine Records, for a reported $300 million.

In a scathing Tumblr post, Taylor said she was "sad and grossed out" by the news. She also alleged that the 38-year-old "bullied" her "for years."

Since going public with her statement, a source previously told E! News that the "Me!" singer doesn't have any regrets about speaking out. "No matter what Scooter or any of his people say, Taylor believes he did this to hurt her," the insider shared at the time. "She wants the truth about him to come out."

The source added, "She was furious and she still is. She is so upset and has zero regrets about making this public."

Many celebs have come to Taylor's aid amid the drama, including Martha Hunt, Cara Delevingne, Halsey and more. However, some have sided with Scooter. Yael Cohen Braun came to her husband's defense, along with Justin Bieber, Sia, Demi Lovato and more.

Despite the recent drama, it seems that Braun is trying to move on.

