Gretchen Rossi Fires Back After Being Criticized for Not Sharing Photos of Baby

The new mom went on to tell her haters "get off" her page if they're going to make "ridiculous, rude or false comments" about why she hasn't posted yet.

"My number one focus is that of my daughter and her well-being and also my well-being so I can be the best breastfeeding Mommy I can be," Gretchen wrote. "The audacity some of you have to make comments and false assumptions about why I haven't posted a picture yet, is quite honestly gross and hurts my heart. This is my page and our journey with our daughter. I love sharing it with those that can appreciate and respect that. So if you have a problem with the way I am going about it then please click unfollow!"

"For all of you who have left beautiful kind messages thank you from the bottom of my heart, (for knowing my true heart) and giving us space to post on our own time while we bond with our baby girl!" Gretchen concluded her post. "Pictures are coming soon, we took a million of course and I just have not even been focused on even looking through them quite yet. I love sharing our journey with all of you who have been super supportive and wonderful throughout this whole journey."