Harry Styles Is Rumored to Play Prince Eric in The Little Mermaid Live-Action Remake

Will Harry Styles be part of Disney's world? Fans are crossing their fingers!

There's industry chatter that the former One Direction member is early in talks to play the iconic role of Prince Eric in Disney's upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. While it's just a rumor at this point, many online can't contain their excitement over the news.

"harry styles dressed as prince eric and getting a song ? yes ma'am i'll take it any day," one person shared on Twitter, alongside a video of a woman blowing a chef's kiss. Another fan enthusiastically wrote on social media, "PLEASE MAKE THIS HAPPEN AND MY LIFE WILL BE COMPLETE!!!!"

The British star's possible The Little Mermaid casting comes weeks after he was in the running to play Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's upcoming drama. However, the role went to Austin Butler, which was announced earlier this week.