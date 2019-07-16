Harry Styles Is Rumored to Play Prince Eric in The Little Mermaid Live-Action Remake

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Tue., Jul. 16, 2019 2:16 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
The Little Mermaid, Prince Eric, Harry Styles

Disney/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Will Harry Styles be part of Disney's world? Fans are crossing their fingers!

There's industry chatter that the former One Direction member is early in talks to play the iconic role of Prince Eric in Disney's upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. While it's just a rumor at this point, many online can't contain their excitement over the news.

"harry styles dressed as prince eric and getting a song ? yes ma'am i'll take it any day," one person shared on Twitter, alongside a video of a woman blowing a chef's kiss. Another fan enthusiastically wrote on social media, "PLEASE MAKE THIS HAPPEN AND MY LIFE WILL BE COMPLETE!!!!"

The British star's possible The Little Mermaid casting comes weeks after he was in the running to play Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's upcoming drama. However, the role went to Austin Butler, which was announced earlier this week.

Watch

Disney Casts Halle Bailey as Ariel In Little Mermaid

If the 25-year-old "Sign of the Times" singer is cast as the beloved Disney character, he'll join R&B singer Halle Bailey, who is stepping into the famous shoes (err, mermaid fin) of Ariel.

Halle Bailey, The Lion King Premiere, Red Carpet Fashion

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The Chloe x Halle member's role was announced earlier this month.

"After an extensive search, it was abundantly clear that Halle possesses that rare combination of spirit, heart, youth, innocence, and substance—plus a glorious singing voice—all intrinsic qualities necessary to play this iconic role," director Rob Marshall said in a press statement shared with E! News.

Bailey joins Jacob Tremblay and Awkwafina, who are reportedly playing Flounder and Scuttle. Additionally, Lin-Manuel Miranda will produce and write new music for the highly-anticipated remake. Others attached to the project are Marc Platt (producer), John DeLuca (producer) and Alan Menken (who is working on the music aspect of the film).

Melissa McCarthy is rumored to play Ursula.

According to the studio's press release earlier this month, "additional announcements regarding The Little Mermaid are expected in the coming weeks."

Production is set to begin in early 2020.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Harry Styles , Movies , Disney , Casting , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Gretchen Rossi

Gretchen Rossi Fires Back After Being Criticized for Not Sharing Photos of Baby

Hannah Brown/Peter Weber, Bachelorette

All the Times Hannah Brown Proved She's the Clapback Queen of Bachelor Nation

PEN15

PEN15's Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle on Their First Emmy Nomination and Putting Viewers in Therapy

Ariana Grande, costumes

Ariana Grande Finally Gets Her Grammy 5 Months After Her Big Win

Billy Porter, Pose

Pose's Billy Porter Responds to First-Ever Emmy Nomination: "I'm So Thrilled!"

R. Kelly

R. Kelly Enters a Plea of Not Guilty After Being Arrested on Federal Sex Crime Charges: Everything We Know

Andy Cohen, Watch what happens live

Rolling Joints, Throwing Wine and Smelling Oprah: Relive Watch What Happens Live's 10 Craziest Moments Ever

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.