Harry Styles Is Rumored to Play Prince Eric in The Little Mermaid Live-Action Remake

Disney/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
by Alyssa Morin | Tue., Jul. 16, 2019 2:16 PM
Disney/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Will Harry Styles be part of Disney's world? Fans are crossing their fingers!
There's industry chatter that the former One Direction member is early in talks to play the iconic role of Prince Eric in Disney's upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. While it's just a rumor at this point, many online can't contain their excitement over the news.
"harry styles dressed as prince eric and getting a song ? yes ma'am i'll take it any day," one person shared on Twitter, alongside a video of a woman blowing a chef's kiss. Another fan enthusiastically wrote on social media, "PLEASE MAKE THIS HAPPEN AND MY LIFE WILL BE COMPLETE!!!!"
The British star's possible The Little Mermaid casting comes weeks after he was in the running to play Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's upcoming drama. However, the role went to Austin Butler, which was announced earlier this week.
If the 25-year-old "Sign of the Times" singer is cast as the beloved Disney character, he'll join R&B singer Halle Bailey, who is stepping into the famous shoes (err, mermaid fin) of Ariel.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
The Chloe x Halle member's role was announced earlier this month.
"After an extensive search, it was abundantly clear that Halle possesses that rare combination of spirit, heart, youth, innocence, and substance—plus a glorious singing voice—all intrinsic qualities necessary to play this iconic role," director Rob Marshall said in a press statement shared with E! News.
Bailey joins Jacob Tremblay and Awkwafina, who are reportedly playing Flounder and Scuttle. Additionally, Lin-Manuel Miranda will produce and write new music for the highly-anticipated remake. Others attached to the project are Marc Platt (producer), John DeLuca (producer) and Alan Menken (who is working on the music aspect of the film).
According to the studio's press release earlier this month, "additional announcements regarding The Little Mermaid are expected in the coming weeks."
Production is set to begin in early 2020.
R. Kelly Enters a Plea of Not Guilty After Being Arrested on Federal Sex Crime Charges: Everything We Know
Rolling Joints, Throwing Wine and Smelling Oprah: Relive Watch What Happens Live's 10 Craziest Moments Ever
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?