All the Times Hannah Brown Proved She's the Clapback Queen of Bachelor Nation

Hannah Brown is not afraid to speak her mind.
The Bachelorette star has had fans cheering for her clapbacks this season, both on and off the screen. During the reality show's infamous Fantasy Suite episode, which aired on Monday night, Bachelor Nation watched as Hannah fired back at Luke Parker over his sex-shaming comments.
"If you told me you were having sex, or you had sex with one or multiple of these guys, I'd be wanting to go home, 100 percent," Luke told Hannah on their date. "But if that's something you're not going through then I'm just going to continue to grow the relationship and move on."
"Just being real, I can understand a slip up, but like, with all of them? I mean that's kind of where I was going with that," Luke later added. "If you were just like, you know what, I'm gonna just have sex with everyone and see what it's like, then yeah I would be like, OK, I'm gonna talk to you, but you know what, I'm outta here."
In response, Hannah defended herself, telling Luke, "The words that you're saying are just like really not OK. They're just not OK."
She later added, "I've prayed so much for clarity, and I feel like I've finally gotten clarity on you, and I do not want you to be my husband."
As Hannah continues on her Bachelorette journey, let's take a look back at all of her best clapbacks!
Kelly Ripa's Bachelorette Shade
After the talk show host called the reality show "creepy," Kelly came face-to-face with Hannah during an interview.
"I am very against women fighting over a guy," Kelly explained. "I don't believe in it. I think it's, you know, weird and sets us back. But now, you are in the power position. So, take me through that. How does that work?"
"Being a part of the show, it's not women fighting against each other," Hannah said. "Really, some of my best friends came from the show and were really supportive. When you have a group of 30 people together, there's going to be people who don't like each other. That's simple facts."
The Ultimate Speech
This season, Luke P. has been at the center of most arguments, especially with his fellow contestants. During the June 17 episode, Hannah made a speech to the men, telling everyone to focus on their own individual relationships with her.
"Stop the focus on him, because I can figure that out for myself, and focus on me, and know that I'm a grown-ass woman, and I can decide if I want to spend my time figuring all this out or if I don't, but you're not in my conversations with him just like he's not in the conversation with all of you," Hannah said. "So, I'm not defending him in any way, because before any of you all brought anything up to me, there are concerns with him, but it doesn't mean that I don't have concerns with all of you, and I'm still giving you the benefit of the doubt. So please stop pointing fingers at other people, and allow me to do that, and focus on yourself and what maybe I need from you."
"I Refuse to Feel Shame"
In late June, Hannah took to Instagram to respond to critics in a powerful message.
"I refuse to not stand in the sun. I refuse to feel shame. I refuse to believe the lies and evil that flood my comments," Hannah began. "I am standing firm in believing that maybe God wants to use a mess like me to point to His goodness and grace. But dang, it's hard. The amount of hate I and the men on this journey with me receive...it's chilling to know so many people want to spread hurt so recklessly. We all fall short of the glory of God...we just happen to do it on national television." ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
"I've realized that a lot of the things that Satan uses to hurt me, come in the form of many of your comments— he uses a grain of truth to steer to evil lies. 'You're not enough, you're dirty, you're dumb, you're immature, you're not worthy...'. It's upsetting to get messages from Christians telling me I give Christians a bad name," she continued. "I've lived my life for the world to see and judge and absolutely, I'm hot mess on a stick, I blew it a few times...but I refuse to believe I give Christians a bad name. I'm an imperfect human. Who is yes, also a Christian. And God has a master plan for all the failures I continue to learn and grow from to work out for good, and for his glory."
Hometown Tweet
While live-tweeting hometown dates, Hannah reacted to her visit with Luke's family.
"have you ever told an entire family that nobody likes their son?" Hannah asked. "I have."
"I Do Not Want You to Be My Husband"
After being sex-shamed by Luke, Hannah fired back, "The words that you're saying are just like really not OK. They're just not OK. And the closest thing that I've ever felt to love at first sight was probably with you, and our relationship from the beginning gave me so much hope, and then it was like, all this s--t kept happening, and honestly, like, you have already broken my heart through this, like truly, and I've broken my own heart because I've allowed everything."
"And to ignore all the red flags for how I feel, to have this, and to have you say this about me and make me feel like you would look at me any differently and judge me or make me feel like you would not think of me as a woman of faith like I am, and that we weren't on the same page," she continued. "It's like you're holding other people to a standard that you don't even live by."
She went on to tell Luke, "I've prayed so much for clarity, and I feel like I've finally gotten clarity on you, and I do not want you to be my husband."
Social Media Battle
As the Fantasy Suite episode was airing, Luke took to Twitter to tell Hannah, "The difference in how we view sin is seen in the response, I'm weeping at mine and you're laughing at yours. All sin stings. My heart hurts for both of us."
"@luke_parker777 time and time again jesus loved and ate with 'sinners' who laughed," Hannah replied. "and time and time again he rebuked 'saints' that judged. where do you fall Luke?"
In response, Luke tweeted Hannah, "There is a difference between eating with sinners who laugh and sinners who laugh at their sin. Sin is the very thing that put Jesus on the cross and that's not a laughing matter."
"i have never said that i find my sin funny. i'm not going to lectured on appropriate emotional responses by a guy who threw deli meat in a guys lap," Hannah replied. "the devil wants to shame sin. God dealt with shame when he dealt with sin, so i will not allow someone who comes in the name of God to bring me something that God has taken off me."