All the Times Hannah Brown Proved She's the Clapback Queen of Bachelor Nation

After being sex-shamed by Luke, Hannah fired back, "The words that you're saying are just like really not OK. They're just not OK. And the closest thing that I've ever felt to love at first sight was probably with you, and our relationship from the beginning gave me so much hope, and then it was like, all this s--t kept happening, and honestly, like, you have already broken my heart through this, like truly, and I've broken my own heart because I've allowed everything."

"And to ignore all the red flags for how I feel, to have this, and to have you say this about me and make me feel like you would look at me any differently and judge me or make me feel like you would not think of me as a woman of faith like I am, and that we weren't on the same page," she continued. "It's like you're holding other people to a standard that you don't even live by."

She went on to tell Luke, "I've prayed so much for clarity, and I feel like I've finally gotten clarity on you, and I do not want you to be my husband."