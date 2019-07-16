Travis Scott's Rare Video With Stormi Webster Will Leave You Smiling All Day Long

Prepare yourselves for a serious dose of cuteness.

On Tuesday morning, Travis Scott was enjoying some father-daughter bonding with baby Stormi Webster. Lucky for fans, the rapper decided to document some of the quality time with a brand-new Instagram video.

In rare footage you don't often see on Travis' feed, the proud dad said a few sweet words that Stormi quickly repeated. And yes, she had the biggest smile on her face while doing it.

"Only love," he captioned the post while wearing a Metallica T-shirt. "Us vs The globe."

In just a matter of hours, more than 1.9 million followers including Kendall Jenner "liked" the clip. And it's easy to see why.

The cute moment comes after Stormi enjoyed a special trip to Turks & Caicos with mama Kylie Jenner in celebration of her Kylie Skin collection.

During the weekend, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her closest girlfriends enjoyed lots of pool and selfie time. And yes, they definitely shared a few memories on social media.

As for Kylie and Travis' relationship, E! News previously reported that the couple has considered expanding their family in the future.

In fact, a source told us that Kylie talks about having another baby "very frequently."

"She would love to have another baby with Travis and would love to be pregnant by next year," an insider shared. "She feels like she was truly meant to be a mother."

Until then, both mom and dad are all about celebrating their daughter's little milestones. And perhaps one of those big moments was when Kylie and Stormi appeared in Harper's Bazaar Arabia with Kris Jenner.

"When I became a mother, my perspective on life completely changed, and so did how I look at my own mom and appreciate all the things that she's done for me," the Kylie Cosmetics mogul told the publication. "Now I can understand the way that she feels about me, the way that she loves me, and how strong her love is for all her kids, because of how obsessed I am with Stormi."

