2019 Emmys: Anthony Bourdain Lands Posthumous Nomination 1 Year After Death

Anthony Bourdain may be gone, but he will not be forgotten at the 2019 Emmys.

The late chef and host was nominated for Outstanding Informational Series or Special and Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program for Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown, his CNN series that took him all over the world exploring different cultures and cuisines.

Bourdain died of suicide on June 8, 2018 in the middle of filming the series in Strasbourg, France, and the final season premiered in September. Only one episode of the series had been completed before Bourdain died, and other six episodes were completed with commentary from the guests who appeared in the episodes and included series retrospectives and tributes to Bourdain.