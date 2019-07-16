Beyoncé May Be Headed to the 2019 Emmys After Homecoming Lands 6 Nominations

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Jul. 16, 2019 10:40 AM
Remain calm Beyhive, but Beyoncé may be heading to the 2019 Emmys.
Earlier this morning, The Good Place star D'Arcy Carden and The Masked Singer judge Ken Jeong had the honor of announcing this year's nominations.
And while many talented actors and actresses received praise for their work on the small screen, one A-list singer racked up a few very special nods.
Oh yes, Beyoncé just received six nominations for her Netflix special, Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé.
The live concert film was nominated for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded), Outstanding Costumes for a Variety (Non-Fiction or Reality Programming) and Outstanding Music Direction just to name a few.
And while it's far too soon to tell if Beyoncé will attend the award show scheduled for September 22 in Los Angeles, fans are already freaking out at the possibility.
For those who missed out on the special Netflix project, Homecoming provided consumers with a special look inside Beyoncé's historic performance at Coachella in 2018. The special also included home videos and never-before-seen photos of her family including Jay-Z.
Perhaps this is only the beginning of a very busy award season. After all, pop culture fans are already predicting that Beyoncé's work in The Lion King could result in Grammy and Oscar nominations.
For now, we'll celebrate one nomination at a time—and cross our fingers for a Beyoncé red carpet appearance at one of Hollywood's biggest award shows of the year.
The 2019 Emmys will air live Sunday, Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. And stream Homecoming on Netflix now.
