Beyoncé May Be Headed to the 2019 Emmys After Homecoming Lands 6 Nominations

Remain calm Beyhive, but Beyoncé may be heading to the 2019 Emmys.

Earlier this morning, The Good Place star D'Arcy Carden and The Masked Singer judge Ken Jeong had the honor of announcing this year's nominations.

And while many talented actors and actresses received praise for their work on the small screen, one A-list singer racked up a few very special nods.

Oh yes, Beyoncé just received six nominations for her Netflix special, Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé.

The live concert film was nominated for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded), Outstanding Costumes for a Variety (Non-Fiction or Reality Programming) and Outstanding Music Direction just to name a few.