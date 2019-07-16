Emmys 2019: Sterling K. Brown, Christina Applegate and More Stars React to Their Nominations

It's almost time for the 2019 Emmy Awards!

Ken Jeong and D'Arcy Carden announced the nominees for this year's award show from the Wolfe Theatre at the Television Academy's Saban Media Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Game of Thrones swept the nominations with a record-breaking 32 nods. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Chernobyl followed the HBO hit with 20 and 19 nods, respectively. Saturday Night Live also secured 18 nominations and Barry and Fosse/Verdon earned 17 nods each.

Of course, fans will have to wait until the big night to see which programs take home the trophies. Luckily, they won't be kept in suspense for too long. The 2019 Emmy Awards will air live from the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 22. starting at 8:00 p.m. EST on Fox.

Still, there were plenty of nominees who couldn't wait to share their excitement, including Sterling K. Brown.

"I got nominated for an Emmy, dude!" the This Is Us star said in a video of himself sharing the news with his son. "And my TV show got nominated for nine Emmys for acting."