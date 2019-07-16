Emmys 2019: Sterling K. Brown, Christina Applegate and More Stars React to Their Nominations

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Jul. 16, 2019 9:54 AM
It's almost time for the 2019 Emmy Awards!
Ken Jeong and D'Arcy Carden announced the nominees for this year's award show from the Wolfe Theatre at the Television Academy's Saban Media Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
Game of Thrones swept the nominations with a record-breaking 32 nods. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Chernobyl followed the HBO hit with 20 and 19 nods, respectively. Saturday Night Live also secured 18 nominations and Barry and Fosse/Verdon earned 17 nods each.
Of course, fans will have to wait until the big night to see which programs take home the trophies. Luckily, they won't be kept in suspense for too long. The 2019 Emmy Awards will air live from the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 22. starting at 8:00 p.m. EST on Fox.
Still, there were plenty of nominees who couldn't wait to share their excitement, including Sterling K. Brown.
"I got nominated for an Emmy, dude!" the This Is Us star said in a video of himself sharing the news with his son. "And my TV show got nominated for nine Emmys for acting."
Christina Applegate was also thrilled about her Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series nod.
"Uhhhhh. Shocked. Grateful. Holy crap!!!" the Dead to Me star tweeted. "Thank you thank you thank you!!! Best part of the morning was my kid finding out and she screamed. Haha."
To see how more nominees celebrated the big news, check out the gallery.
Hulu
The Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie nominee breaks down in tears after hearing her name called.
HBO
"Game Of Thrones has been an incredible journey for me over the past 10 years and I feel hugely honored to have been nominated in such an incredibly strong category and alongside some of my closest friendsI have immense admiration for my fellow nominees," the Sansa Stark star tweets.
HBO
"They say second time's a charm right?" the Jamie Lannister star says. "Thrilled to be nominated together with so so many of my castmates, and the show's incredible creators and crew. This is the cherry on the cherry on the icing on the cake. Grateful and happy."
Helen Sloan/HBO
The Arya Stark actress sums up her excitement with a single meme.
Mike Yarish/Netflix
"Wow, I am 85 years old, so this comes in just the nick of time," the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series says.
SHOWTIME
"Thanks to all the tweeps wishing me congrats! Appreciate you," the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series nominee tweets. "Hope season two kicks season one in the a--...figuratively..."
Netflix
"I love my Orange family so much!" the Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series tweets. "Thank you to the entire Orange team for all your brilliance that made this nomination possible. This is always a team effort and the Orange team is the best in the business!"
FX
"I am so thrilled to be counted in the number," the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series nominee tells E! News, later adding: "The show speaks truth in a world full of hate."
The Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series nominee shares the good news with his family members—dad, wife and mom—as well as with his co-stars, including Sterling K. Brown.
"We are unbelievably blessed to have the writing that we do," he tells E! News.
Netflix
"In awe," the Lead Actress in a Comedy Series nomine tweets. "Life is a real magical mystery tour! Congratulations to all the brilliant forces who made our special show. So proud & profoundly grateful. @RussianDoll."
NBC
"Thank you @televisionacad for this incredible honor!!!" he captions a video of himself with his son. "And for recognizing #ThisIsUs in such a spectacular way!!! Big Up to my whole extraordinary ensemble, especially my man @sullivangrams & my momma @mandymooremm for their first nominations!!! (More to come)."
Netflix
"Uhhhhh. Shocked. Grateful. Holy crap!!!" the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series nominee tweets. "Thank you thank you thank you!!! Best part of the morning was my kid finding out and she screamed. Haha."
David Buchan/Variety/Shutterstock
"Its been so inspiring to be part of HOSTILE PLANET, a series unlike any other that I've been involved in before," the host and executive producer states. "There's no doubt that it shines new light on how unforgiving and challenging life can be for animals at the toughest of times. I'm incredibly grateful to the Television Academy for honoring my role in this groundbreaking series and to National Geographic for the privilege of being able to guide viewers through these powerful, and at times shocking stories of survival."
Netflix
"What an incredible honor to be nominated alongside such talented men and women this year," he says via a statement. "I couldn't be more thankful to the TV Academy, and to my fearless cast and crew who made this all possible. Excited to be going back to one of my favorite nights of the year!"
HBO
"It's a privilege to be included in this category with such extraordinary actresses," the actress says in a statement. "I'm so grateful to HBO and the entire creative team behind Sharp Objects; I celebrate with all of them today."
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
"It all started here," the director tweets in response to When They See Us' nods. "Thank you to the real men for inviting me to tell their story. Thank you @TelevisionAcad for honoring the work. Saluting every single crew and cast member. And saluting Raymond, Korey, Antron, Yusef and Kevin. Love you, brothers. #WhenTheySeeUs."
CW
"Adam, Jack and I are BESIDE OURSELVES that we've been nominated for TWO Emmys this morning!" she tweets. "Thank you thank you thank you, @TelevisionAcad! #originalmusicandlyrics #themesong #Emmys @jackdolgen #adamschlesinger."
YouTube
"BILLY ON THE STREET just got its 4th Emmy nomination!!! This time for Best Short Form Variety Series," he tweets. "So proud!!! WHAT A WEEK!!!!"
Pop TV
The David Rose character could not be more excited about his Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series nod.
"OMFG," he tweets shortly after the announcement.
The show is also up for Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Contemporary Costumes. In addition, Catherine O'Hara is up for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Moira Rose.
Congratulations to all the nominees!
To see which shows were nominated, watch the announcement via E! News' YouTube page.
