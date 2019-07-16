Emmys 2019: Mandy Moore, Sophie Turner and Amy Adams Among First-Time Nominees

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Jul. 16, 2019 9:18 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
This Is Us, Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia

NBC

The nominees for the 2019 Emmys have been announced!

In just two months, the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards are set to take place, honoring the hard work of actors in the television industry over the last year. On Tuesday morning, actors D'Arcy Carden and Ken Jeong took turns announcing this year's talented list of nominees.

This year, many actors are celebrating their first-ever Emmy nomination. Among the first time honorees are This Is Us star Mandy Moore as well as Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner. Moore is up for Lead Actress in a Drama series and Turner is nominated in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her portrayal of Sansa Stark. Turner's co-star, Gwendoline Christie, also received her first nomination this morning in the same category!

Photos

Emmys 2019: First-Time Nominees

This year is also the first time Billy PorterAmy Adams, Alfie Allen and Joey King have been nominated for an Emmy!

As we wait to see who will take home this year's awards, let's find out who just scored their first-ever Emmy nomination!

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Anne Marie Fox/HBO

Amy Adams

The actress is nominated for her work in HBO's Sharp Objects.

Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones

HBO

Alfie Allen

The actor received his first nod for his work in Game of Thrones.

Michael Angarano

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

Michael Angarano

The actor scored his first nomination for his work on This Is Us.

Article continues below

Anthony Carrigan, 2019 SAG Awards, Screen Actors Guild, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Anthony Carrigan

The actor has been nominated for his work in Barry.

Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones

HBO

Gwendoline Christie

The actress has been nominated in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category for Game of Thrones.

Escape At Dannemora, Benicio Del Toro, Patricia Arquette

Christopher Saunders/SHOWTIME

Benicio del Toro

The actor has been nominated for his first Emmy for his work in Escape At Dannemora.

Article continues below

This Is Us, Mandy Moore

NBC

Mandy Moore

The actress landed her first Emmy nomination for Lead Actress in a Drama series for This Is Us.

Game of Thrones Episode 3, Sansa

HBO

Sophie Turner

The actress has been nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her portrayal of Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones.

Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle,The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Amazon

Marin Hinkle

The actress has been nominated for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Article continues below

Killing Eve

BBC America

Jodie Comer

The actress has been nominated for her work in Killing Eve.

Billy Porter, Pose

FX

Billy Porter

The actor has received a nod for his work in Pose.

The Act, Joey King

Hulu

Joey King

The actress has been nominated for her work in The Act.

Article continues below

The 71st Emmy Awards will air on FOX on Sunday, Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. ET.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Mandy Moore , Mandy Moore , Sophie Turner , Amy Adams , Emmys , 2019 Emmys , Awards , VG , TV , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Schitt's Creek

2019 Emmy Nominations Snubs and Surprises: Schitt's Creek, Mandy Moore, The Big Bang Theory and More

Stranger Things, Handmaids Tale, Big Little Lies

No, Big Little Lies, Stranger Things, and The Handmaid's Tale Did Not Get Snubbed by the 2019 Emmys

Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones Sweeps 2019 Emmy Nominations With Record-Breaking 32 Nods

Big Little Lies Season 2

Shailene Woodley Drops an Interesting Big Little Lies Finale Spoiler

Luke Parker, The Bachelorette

He's Back! Luke Parker's Return to The Bachelorette Results in Tears and Threats

13 Reasons Why

Why Netflix Is Editing Controversial 13 Reasons Why Suicide Scene Ahead of Season 3

Hannah Brown, Luke Parker, The Bachelorette

The Bachelorette's Hannah Brown Claps Back at Luke Parker in Heated Twitter War

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.