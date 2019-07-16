No, Big Little Lies, Stranger Things, and The Handmaid's Tale Did Not Get Snubbed by the 2019 Emmys

Don't get yourself too worked up just yet!

You may not have been able to spot Stranger Things, Big Little Lies, or The Handmaid's Tale—three of the biggest shows of the year—amongst the 2019 Emmy nominees, which were just announced (and which you can see below), but do not worry, because there's a very good reason, and it all has to do with airdate.

The rules are somewhat complicated, but generally, the majority of episodes of a show must air in primetime between June 1 of the previous year and May 31 of the current year, though shows are also eligible if episodes were made available to voters before June, and then aired in June. Variety has the full rundown of the Emmy organization's rules.