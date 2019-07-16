2019 Emmy Nominations: Complete List of Nominees

With the 2019 Emmys just two more months away, this year's list of contenders for a coveted golden statue has finally been revealed.
On Tuesday morning, The Good Place's D'Arcy Carden and The Masked Singer's Ken Jeong had the honor of announcing the names in the 2019 class, which as always, featured first-time contenders like The Act's Joey King and This Is Us' Mandy Moore, as well as Emmy returnees like Veep's Julia Louis-Dreyfus and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Rachel Brosnahan.
It was another big year for television, including the final year for Game of Thrones as the beloved HBO series came to an end with its eighth and final season in 2019. However, the series won't be bowing out quietly at the Emmys as the show garnered 32 nominations, the most of any show this year.
Meanwhile, other hit series like Big Little Lies, Stranger Things and Euphoria did not make the cut for nominations this year as they missed the window of eligibility. So, which other shows got the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences' attention this time around? Watch the announcement as it streamed on E!'s YouTube channel above and see the star-studded list of nominees below.
