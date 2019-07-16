Chad Michael Murray Is Still Confused by This A Cinderella Story Moment 15 Years Later

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Jul. 16, 2019 8:28 AM
Can you believe it's been 15 years since the release of A Cinderella Story?
That's right, the beloved movie starring Hilary Duff and Chad Michael Murray hit theaters on July 16, 2004! Over the years, the film has only continued to grow in popularity, with new fans falling in love with characters Sam Montgomery (Duff) and Austin Ames (Murray). In the movie, we see Sam aka PrincetonGirl818 unknowingly start an online romance with football star Austin aka Nomad.
After sparking a connection, the duo decides to meet up at the school dance, dressed up in costumes. That's when Sam learns Austin's identity, however, Austin is unable to discover who Sam is before she has to leave, though the only thing covering her face is a little eye mask.
In celebration of the A Cinderella Story anniversary, Murray is sitting down with E! News to reflect on the film and more of his iconic roles.
Warner Bros.
Take a look at the video above to see what Murray has to say about his character not recognizing his true love!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?