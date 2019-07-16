Chad Michael Murray Is Still Confused by This A Cinderella Story Moment 15 Years Later

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Jul. 16, 2019 8:28 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Can you believe it's been 15 years since the release of A Cinderella Story?

That's right, the beloved movie starring Hilary Duff and Chad Michael Murray hit theaters on July 16, 2004! Over the years, the film has only continued to grow in popularity, with new fans falling in love with characters Sam Montgomery (Duff) and Austin Ames (Murray). In the movie, we see Sam aka PrincetonGirl818 unknowingly start an online romance with football star Austin aka Nomad.

After sparking a connection, the duo decides to meet up at the school dance, dressed up in costumes. That's when Sam learns Austin's identity, however, Austin is unable to discover who Sam is before she has to leave, though the only thing covering her face is a little eye mask.

Watch

Chad Michael Murray's PSA for High School Heartthrobs

In celebration of the A Cinderella Story anniversary, Murray is sitting down with E! News to reflect on the film and more of his iconic roles.

A Cinderella Story

Warner Bros.

Take a look at the video above to see what Murray has to say about his character not recognizing his true love!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Chad Michael Murray , Movies , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
This Is Us, Mandy Moore

Emmys 2019: Mandy Moore, Sophie Turner and Amy Adams Among First-Time Nominees

Schitt's Creek

2019 Emmy Nominations Snubs and Surprises: Schitt's Creek, Mandy Moore, The Big Bang Theory and More

Stranger Things, Handmaids Tale, Big Little Lies

No, Big Little Lies, Stranger Things, and The Handmaid's Tale Did Not Get Snubbed by the 2019 Emmys

Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones Sweeps 2019 Emmy Nominations With Record-Breaking 32 Nods

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner Sets the Record Straight on Her History of Basketball Beaus

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Gets Candid About Battling Anxiety, Losing Friends and Finding Herself Again

Emmy Statue, Awards

2019 Emmy Nominations: Complete List of Nominees

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.