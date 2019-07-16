Why Netflix Is Editing Controversial 13 Reasons Why Suicide Scene Ahead of Season 3

"Marking one week since 13 Reasons Why dropped on Netflix, and the response has been so overwhelming. Thank you to everyone who has watched and responded to the show so far. This is a story I feel affects so many people, and I'm proud we were able to tell it in the way that we did," series star Langford posted on Instagram after the show was out for a week. "Even though this is a show/there for entertainment, if at any point you or someone you know needs help, please go to 13ReasonsWhy.info for resources and information. Additionally, if you've just finished the season 13 Reasons Why: Beyond the Reasons, is available on Netflix also. Please know that you are never alone, and that there are places to go and people who care."

13 Reasons Why season three, which Langford will not be a part of, does not have a premiere date yet.